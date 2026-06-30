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Garden villas in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Nea Triglia
46
Nea Kallikrateia
4
Nea Moudania
5
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villa with Panoramic Sea View | Nea Moudania, Chalkidiki A luxurious three-store…
$1,05M
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Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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