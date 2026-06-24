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Villas with garage for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

;
Nea Triglia
46
Nea Kallikrateia
4
Nea Moudania
5
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7 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$522,661
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propont…
$551,698
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea, at …
$609,771
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of …
$720,110
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$342,633
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece offers a truly luxurious living experience…
$929,175
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$754,955
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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