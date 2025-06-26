Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
6
Nea Moudania
3
Nea Triglia
4
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$518,465
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Gonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$460,858
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$760,416
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$979,324
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

