Villas for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa Villa with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 870 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€15,50M

