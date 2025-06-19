Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kifisia
18
Municipality of Penteli
16
Municipality of Marousi
9
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
3
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$921,716
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$875,631
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,50M
