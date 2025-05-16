Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

villas
226
cottages
39
townhouses
134
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
131 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful country home is set back on the hill tucked away for ultimate privacy and a peacef…
$848,379
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$545,505
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom house
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Location –  PALIOURI  ( 1800 meters from the sea ) Exceptionally well maintained maisonet…
$383,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Unsurpassed luxury!!! An exquisite blend of classic style with modern world conveniences. Fu…
$835,743
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This corner house is surrounded by greenery environment with magnificent age-old trees givin…
$337,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$310,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dream Living with this villa includes 113 sq meters of living area in a complex of homes new…
$366,075
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Wonderful home tastefully decorated with a corner lot including 1,200 sq meters of manicured…
$278,365
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$647,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
$358,001
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Estate home with panoramic sea views with private pool and a gated garden including 250 sq m…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unique villa in perfect condition with 140 sq meters of living area. Included in this two-st…
$584,666
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive Listing, renovated villa built with pride and imagination including 1 guest apartm…
$1,09M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is  1…
$218,252
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Susan Jameson Realtors offers you a unique estate villa in front of the sea. We offer the la…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go