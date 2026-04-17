Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Municipal Unit of Troizinia
17
Cottage Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 342 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 470 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 250 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic …
$590,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$602,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, o…
$436,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go