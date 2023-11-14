Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Troizinia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€700,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€380,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir