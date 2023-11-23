Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Lavrion, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€510,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 580 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€683,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€490,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Thoriko, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 132 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€500,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Lavrion, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€110,000
