  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Lavreotiki
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

Municipal Unit of Keratea
11
Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
3
Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
3
8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$495,778
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$229,624
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livin…
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$730,620
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$730,620
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor con…
$175,349
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$459,247
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 580 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$712,877
