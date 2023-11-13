Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Keratea
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Keratea, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€580,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir