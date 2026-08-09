Cottages for sale in Keratea, Greece

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Cottages in Keratea, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 464 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 464 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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