  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Corinth
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Corinth
13
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
10
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
8
15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Maisonette 80 sq.m. for sale in Almyri, Corinthia Located in the idyllic area of Almyri, Co…
$190,342
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A very beautiful and spacious detached house of 160 sq m is for sale in Corinth, in an excel…
$431,091
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 94 sq m maisonette with a courtyard, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, ideal for res…
$325,083
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$516,653
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Ancient Corinth - unfinished apartment of 130 sqm with mountain view - Elevated ground f…
$108,497
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,677
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Ano Almyri, detached house 300sqm on 3 levels, consisting of:  -Semi-basement 120sqm,  -Ra…
$227,844
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

