  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Corinth
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Corinth
13
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
11
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
10
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
8
19 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$687,293
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$516,653
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$406,016
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$652,340
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,677
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 605 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$2,71M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Ano Almyri, detached house 300sqm on 3 levels, consisting of:  -Semi-basement 120sqm,  -Ra…
$227,844
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

