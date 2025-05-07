Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
38
House Delete
Clear all
64 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$175,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Spartilas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras i…
$144,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$480,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marmaro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marmaro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$109,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms in Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$177,436
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$536,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Afra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Afra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$250,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
$605,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$236,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$104,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go