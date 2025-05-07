Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
38
House Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
$615,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Kouramaditika, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 055 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, two villas of 670 sq.m and 385 sq.m located in Temploni area of Corfu. The two hou…
$3,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one be…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$991,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$874,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$677,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$815,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go