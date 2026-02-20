Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
64
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
📍 CORFU TOWN - CENTER. 🔰 For sale a renovated 2nd floor apartment of 55 sq.m., located in th…
$284,676
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go