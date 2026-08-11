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Terraced Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An exceptional detached house with a total area of 219 sq.m. is available for sale on a 1,65…
$514,506
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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