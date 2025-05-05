Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

2 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 94 sq m maisonette with a courtyard, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, ideal for res…
$325,083
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Ancient Corinth - unfinished apartment of 130 sqm with mountain view - Elevated ground f…
$108,497
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A very beautiful and spacious detached house of 160 sq m is for sale in Corinth, in an excel…
$431,091
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
