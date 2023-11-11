UAE
Residential properties for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
369 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
1
Property Code: 11404 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €175.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
€175,000
Recommend
House
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11402 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €50.000 . This 88 sq. m. …
€50,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
120 m²
2
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale bright Apartment 120 sq.m. in 130 sq.m. plot with…
€100,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
150 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Newly built house of 150 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 3 le…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
180 m²
Kavala, Profitis Ilias: Detached House 180 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 267 sq.m. attic and …
€180,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
52 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros: 52 sq.m. studio for sale. in a semi-basement with oil central heatin…
€68,000
Recommend
2 room house with storage, with WC
Kallirachi, Greece
2
1
Property Code: 11400 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €75.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
2
120 m²
Independent Detached House Profitis Ilias for sale in a quiet location 120 sq. M on 2 levels…
€130,000
Recommend
House with garage, with garden
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €120.000 . This 96 sq. m. …
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
65 m²
3
Kavala, Souyoulou: 65 sq.m. floor apartment for sale. which is located on the 3rd floor of a…
€92,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
85 m²
1
Independent apartment for sale in DEPOS 85 sq.m clean area with private parking It consists …
€115,000
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
50 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio 50 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 2 levels with individual el…
€33,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
3
2
107 m²
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 260.000€ (Listing No…
€260,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8
290 m²
1/1
€370,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Agiasma, Greece
8
2
290 m²
1/1
For sale duplex of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and t…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
Recommend
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
55 m²
Kavala, Center: A single-family house for sale in a very central location, 55 sq.m. Needs c…
€60,000
Recommend
5 room house
Domatia, Greece
5
1
200 m²
Pierea, Rooms: 200 sq.m. corner Detached house for sale. in 534 sq.m. 2-level plot with aut…
€120,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
40 m²
3
Apartment for sale in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ747). …
€65,000
Recommend
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage
Kallirachi, Greece
2
1
Property Code: 11380 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €130.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
71 m²
2
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: Apartment for sale 71 sq.m. 51 sq.m. clean on the 2nd floo…
€110,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Kavala, Agios Loukas: Apartment for sale 75 sq.m. in a duplex. on the ground floor. It cons…
€60,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
89 m²
3
Apartment for sale in Perigiali, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 85.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ745).…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
124 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 124 sq.m. maisonette for sale. in 150 sq.m. luxury plot, with a f…
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4
2
100 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
95 m²
1
Kavala, Center: Apartment for sale 95 sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consists of …
€87,000
Recommend
