UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Kavala Regional Unit
Houses
Houses for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
villas
14
cottages
33
townhouses
14
House
Clear all
244 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11402 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €50.000 . This 88 sq. m. …
€50,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
150 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Newly built house of 150 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 3 le…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
180 m²
Kavala, Profitis Ilias: Detached House 180 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 267 sq.m. attic and …
€180,000
Recommend
2 room house with storage, with WC
Kallirachi, Greece
2
1
Property Code: 11400 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €75.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
2
120 m²
Independent Detached House Profitis Ilias for sale in a quiet location 120 sq. M on 2 levels…
€130,000
Recommend
House with garage, with garden
Mikros Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for €120.000 . This 96 sq. m. …
€120,000
Recommend
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
Recommend
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
55 m²
Kavala, Center: A single-family house for sale in a very central location, 55 sq.m. Needs c…
€60,000
Recommend
5 room house
Domatia, Greece
5
1
200 m²
Pierea, Rooms: 200 sq.m. corner Detached house for sale. in 534 sq.m. 2-level plot with aut…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage
Kallirachi, Greece
2
1
Property Code: 11380 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €130.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
Recommend
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room house
Philippi, Greece
2
1
240 m²
1
Krya Nera, Philippi, Krinides: For sale in 750 sq.m. plot, airy Detached House. On the first…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
2
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €130.000 . This 164 sq. m. furni…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
Recommend
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
100 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale corner Maisonette 100 sq.m. 2 levels without heat…
€65,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Sotiras, Greece
3
2
Property Code: 11310 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Astrida, Greece
3
2
Property Code: 11309 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €280.000 Exclusivity. This 70 sq…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room house
Potos, Greece
2
1
100 m²
house for sale, Limenaria, THASOU, in very good condition. It is located in a central point …
€140,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7
180 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Megalos Prinos, Greece
2
2
Property Code: 11300 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €130.000 . This 150 sq. m…
€130,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avramylia, Greece
5
3
230 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
210 m²
PHILIPPI, AMYGDALEONAS: Detached detached house for sale, unfinished 210 sq.m. (186 square …
€150,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€285,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€275,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. luxury under construction, 2 levels…
€250,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL