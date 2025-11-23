Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Katerini Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristasi
22
Kallithea
15
Korinos
11
Paralia
15
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: a stunning beachfront villa in Northern Greece, located in the beautiful coastal a…
$641,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go