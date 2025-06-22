Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$518,465
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$449,337
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$167,061
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$633,680
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 697 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 697 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$979,324
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

