Seaview Villas for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristasi
30
Kallithea
14
Korinos
11
Paralia
15
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$426,294
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$449,337
Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
