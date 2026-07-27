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Apartments with pool for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Corfu
55
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
73
Municipality of Northern Corfu
10
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
10
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$285,103
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Property types in Ioanian Islands

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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