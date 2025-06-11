Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Katavolos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 100 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on …
$193,509
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go