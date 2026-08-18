Apartments for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Apartments in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Zakynthos Municipal Unit
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

Property types in Zakynthos Municipality

3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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