Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$204,990
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
