Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Nikolaos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€180,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€630,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 353 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€535,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale is a detached house of 200 sq.m. in Agios Nikolaos with sea view, situated in a qui…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€470,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saint Nicholas, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€540,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 325 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€315,930
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
€380,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,47M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,28M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€120,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€270,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€680,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€900,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The sem…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir