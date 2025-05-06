Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
14
Plagiari
10
Neo Rysio
6
Trilofos
4
18 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$496,525
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$2,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$626,246
Villa 8 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$3,13M
Villa 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,22M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$730,620
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$2,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$678,433
