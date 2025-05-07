Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
23
Plagiari
9
Neo Rysio
7
Trilofos
7
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$212,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$212,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Triadi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$614,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$155,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go