Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
23
Plagiari
9
Neo Rysio
7
Trilofos
7
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$145,733
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$247,039
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Lakkia, Greece
Townhouse
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$176,962
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$201,159
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
$391,142
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$284,040
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$328,779
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$521,872
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,457
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$156,457
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,561
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$155,518
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

