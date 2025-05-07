Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
23
Plagiari
9
Neo Rysio
7
Trilofos
7
4 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$741,285
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$741,285
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$614,432
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
