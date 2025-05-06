Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
14
Plagiari
10
Neo Rysio
10
Trilofos
11
19 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,12M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$357,616
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Triadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$417,497
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$438,372
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$438,372
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
$346,440
1 room Cottage in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$871,689
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$281,811
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 496 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$532,309
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$502,897
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$167,351
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$678,433
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$438,372
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$678,433
Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

