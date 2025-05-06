Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
14
Plagiari
10
Neo Rysio
10
Trilofos
11
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$610,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$239,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Peristera, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Peristera, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Your Dream Home Awaits in Peaceful Neo Rysio, ThessalonikiDiscover the epitome of comfort an…
$552,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Basilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Basilika, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$312,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$438,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$278,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$730,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
$346,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$837,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Basilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Basilika, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$281,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 496 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$532,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$167,351
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go