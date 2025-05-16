Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$1,32M
3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$469,684
Townhouse in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale total area of ​​840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
$887,182
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$357,616
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Townhouse in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$136,660
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 270 sq.m located in the village of Karoussades in the north of…
$115,635
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$146,124
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lakones, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$254,662
3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$170,823
