  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corfu Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Corfu
6
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
26
Municipality of Northern Corfu
6
Municipality of Southern Corfu
7
14 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$1,32M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$344,435
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$136,660
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lakones, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$254,662
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
$385,555
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

