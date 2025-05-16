Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Corfu
20
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
114
Municipality of Northern Corfu
40
Municipality of Southern Corfu
23
41 property total found
1 room Cottage in Nymphes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nymphes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage of 68 sq.m on a land plot of 625 sq.m with sea view located in the villa…
$73,062
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air…
$1,98M
1 room Cottage in Lakones, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 210 sq.m cottage under construction in the village of Lacones in the northwest o…
$257,036
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$574,059
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$759,934
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 368 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A view of the sea, the moun…
$558,775
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$558,775
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$386,185
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,57M
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$236,732
1 room Cottage in Kontokali, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two-storey building of six (6) apartments in Kontokali area, built in 2005, on a pl…
$667,996
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 318 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$615,092
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,01M
1 room Cottage in Agios Gordios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 224 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$704,717
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$245,861
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$229,009
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$357,616
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, an unfinished house of 355 sq.m on a plot of 4250 sq.m with panoramic sea view, lo…
$605,371
1 room Cottage in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owne…
$473,053
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skripero, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$636,336
1 room Cottage in Agii Deka, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
$114,812
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$448,810
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$104,374
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments.On the ground floor, there are two apartm…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$454,028
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$380,966
Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

