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Townhouses for sale in Central Greece, Greece

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Municipality of Thiva
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Demotike Enoteta Plataion
3
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15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301 081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 170 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$277 467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd f…
$440 404
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224 335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$224 335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 270 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$336 502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Malesina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$212 528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$230 238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dilesi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224 335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433 910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$282 747
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Glyphada, Greece
Townhouse
Glyphada, Greece
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 132 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of construc…
$989 459
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