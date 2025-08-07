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Residential complex Batumi Villas

Batumi, Georgia
from
$172,800
from
$1,200/m²
;
32
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ID: 36592
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Ivane Meskhi Street, 11

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

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Comfortable 3-bedroom triplexes in a quiet area of the airport - 144 m2 + private garden 46 m2.
The modern residential complex is located in a quiet and cozy location, ideal for a comfortable life and rest.
🏡 Style and Concept
Exterior in Mediterranean style
Interior in modern Scandinavian style
📍 Available Formats
white frame
• Renovated without furniture
• turnkey
📅 Date of preparation
• white frame - December 2026
• with repairs - April 2027
• turnkey - June 2027
💳 Purchase conditions
• down payment of 25% + installments of 0% up to 14 months
Special promotion for the first house: 50% now + 50% after completion
🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX
pool
- fitness center
cinema
café
- children's playground
- basketball court
- gazebos
- Bicycle parking
charging for electric vehicles
Security 24/7
Professional management of the complex
Lot P036OV

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Finance

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Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
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Residential complex Batumi Villas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$172,800
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