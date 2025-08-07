Residential complex Batumi Villas

Comfortable 3-bedroom triplexes in a quiet area of the airport - 144 m2 + private garden 46 m2.
The modern residential complex is located in a quiet and cozy location, ideal for a comfortable life and rest.
🏡 Style and Concept
Exterior in Mediterranean style
Interior in modern Scandinavian style
📍 Available Formats
white frame
• Renovated without furniture
• turnkey
📅 Date of preparation
• white frame - December 2026
• with repairs - April 2027
• turnkey - June 2027
💳 Purchase conditions
• down payment of 25% + installments of 0% up to 14 months
Special promotion for the first house: 50% now + 50% after completion
🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX
pool
- fitness center
cinema
café
- children's playground
- basketball court
- gazebos
- Bicycle parking
charging for electric vehicles
Security 24/7
Professional management of the complex
Lot P036OV