Apart hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI

Batumi, Georgia | Primorsky embankment | Kengo Kuma & Associates | Silk Development | Delivery of the first tower - 2029

In Batumi, a new architectural and resort landmark is being formed - Silk Towers, a multifunctional complex at the intersection of the famous seaside promenade and the historical Old Batumi.

The project was created by the internationally recognized architectural firm Kengo Kuma & Associates and is implemented by Silk Development. The concept combines residential residences, hotel infrastructure, trade, entertainment, wellness and a yacht lifestyle, creating a full-fledged “city-in-city” format.

Silk Towers is located in one of the last accessible seaside areas of Batumi – in a location where the urban rhythm meets the sea, historical architecture and new tourist infrastructure.

Architecture that shapes a new image of Batumi

The complex consists of three high-rise towers. Currently, sales are open in the first tower - a 42-storey building with panoramic views of the Black Sea and the city.

The architectural concept was developed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, one of the most famous Japanese architectural bureaus, whose works are distinguished by an organic combination of modern architecture, natural surroundings and characteristic visual lightness.

Silk Towers is conceived not just as a residential complex, but as an independent urban ecosystem, where housing, hotel services, entertainment, sports, restaurants and commercial infrastructure are all in a single space.

Everything for life, rest and business

Silk Towers has a large-scale premium infrastructure.

A separate 9-storey building will house key public and commercial functions of the complex:

the largest casino in the region;

hotel;

a shopping gallery;

SPA and wellness infrastructure;

restaurants and cafes;

Service spaces and other premium class facilities.

For residents and guests of the complex are provided:

Pools are open and covered areas for recreation at any time of the year.

SPA and wellness center is a space for recovery, sports and health care.

Restaurants and cafes are a diverse gastronomic infrastructure directly inside the complex.

Sports infrastructure - padel courts and a field for mini-football.

Marina Yacht Club is an important part of Batumi’s new maritime infrastructure, creating additional value for property owners and visitors.

Walking infrastructure – bicycle paths and comfortable walking galleries.

Children's playground is a space for family holidays.

Parking is a three-level parking, designed for the scale of the complex.

20,000 m2 of new urban space

One of the elements of the first stage of development of the territory was a new municipal park with an area of about 20,000 m2.

In combination with the seaside promenade, the yacht club and the future infrastructure of Silk Towers, this creates a new urban environment around the project, focused on walking, recreation and a resort lifestyle.

Apartment

The first tower features:

studios;

2-room apartments;

3-room apartment.

The apartments are turned-key - with finished finishes and equipment, except for upholstered furniture.

Thus, the facility is aimed at both owners who plan to use the property for personal living and recreation, and investors who consider Batumi as an international tourist destination.

Hotel level service

The complex will be managed by Silk Hospitality’s own management company.

This allows you to integrate residential real estate into a single professional service system of the complex and maintain a high standard of service.

The first tower provides 19 elevators, providing comfortable operation of the 42-storey building.

Why Silk Towers?

Silk Towers combines several factors that traditionally determine the value of premium real estate:

First coastline.

The property is located directly by the sea and the seaside promenade.

Central location.

The complex is located at the intersection of the embankment and Old Batumi, combining access to the historical center with modern resort infrastructure.

Architecture of international level.

The project was created by Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Massive infrastructure.

From casino and hotel to SPA, restaurants, swimming pools, sports, trade and yacht club.

Own management company.

Silk Hospitality provides professional operation of the complex.

The city-in-the-city format.

Residents have access to a wide range of services without leaving the project.

Limited resource of seaside land.

The project is being implemented on one of the last available areas of the first coastline of Batumi, which is especially important in terms of the long-term value of the property.

Real estate in the center of the new batumi

Silk Towers is a project for those who consider real estate not only as square meters, but also as part of an international lifestyle and a long-term investment asset.

The sea, architecture of Kengo Kuma, hotel service, yacht cluster, restaurants, shopping gallery, wellness and entertainment form a full-fledged resort ecosystem around the residences.

The first Silk Tower is now open for sale. The completion of the first tower is scheduled for 2029.

Silk Towers is where Batumi takes on a new dimension.