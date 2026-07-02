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Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$68,400
from
$1,600/m²
;
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15
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ID: 39752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Giorgi Guramishvili Street

About the complex

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Apartments in the new premium complex GWG KRTSANISI in Tbilisi

We offer apartments from the developer in the new family residential complex GWG Krtsanisi, located in the green historical district of Krtsanisi - near Old Tbilisi, the diplomatic quarter and the main transport routes of the city.

GWG Krtsanisi is suitable both for own living and moving to Georgia, and for long-term investment in real estate in Tbilisi.

Cost and Conditions of Purchase

• apartments - from 40 m2;
• Starting cost – from $68,400 with a one-time payment;
• the price at a one-time payment - from $ 1,620 per m2;
• the price when buying in installments - from $ 1,800 per m2;
• Initial contribution – from 20%;
• interest-free installments from the developer until the completion of construction;
• scheduled delivery of the complex - December 31, 2028;
• remote registration of the transaction;
• The purchase is available to foreign nationals.

Prices depend on the building, floor, area, view from the windows and the chosen payment schedule. Check the actual availability and special offers on the day of application.

About GWG KRTSANISI

GWG Krtsanisi is a modern premium residential quarter, designed for a relaxed family life in the green part of Tbilisi.

The complex consists of four 11-storey buildings A, B, C and D. In total, the project provides 290 apartments of various layouts.

A full internal infrastructure will be created on the territory of the complex:

About 3,500 m2 of landscaped recreational territory;
• An enclosed garden;
• landscape design;
• walking paths and recreation areas;
• kindergarten on the territory;
• children's and sports grounds;
• shops, cafes and commercial premises;
• Work and office spaces;
• coworking;
• Two-level underground parking;
• charging stations for electric vehicles;
• a separate area for pets;
• round-the-clock security;
• video surveillance and access control;
• Professional management company.

The project provides quiet KONE elevators, modern fire safety systems, energy-efficient double-glazed windows, high-quality heat, sound and waterproofing.

Apartments

On sale are apartments of different areas and layouts:

• apartments of 40-60 m2;
• family apartments of 68-85 m2;
spacious apartments with an area of 97-128 m2.

Each apartment provides:

• ceilings with a height of 3 meters;
• spacious balcony;
• Large energy efficient windows;
• Place for installation of air conditioning;
• Electrical distribution;
• water supply and heating;
• Gas and fire detectors;
• Fire-resistant entrance door;
• views of the city, mountains, green territory or courtyard.

Apartments are transferred in the state of Green Frame - with the main engineering and preparatory work performed. The buyer is left to choose the design and perform a clean finish.

KRCANISI district

Krtsanisi is one of the greenest and most peaceful areas of Tbilisi. There are diplomatic missions, private residences, modern residential complexes and recreational areas.

The main advantage of the area is the combination of proximity to the city center and a more peaceful living environment.

Nearby are:

• Old Tbilisi;
• Kura river embankment;
• schools and kindergartens;
• Private educational institutions;
• supermarkets and shopping facilities;
• health centres;
• sports complexes;
• Restaurants and cafes;
• Government offices and embassies.

Old Tbilisi can be reached in about 10 minutes by car in normal traffic conditions. Tbilisi International Airport is about 25-30 minutes away.

Why the project is suitable for investment

GWG Krtsanisi is at an early stage of construction, so the buyer can fix the value of the apartment before the project is completed.

The potential of the facility is supported by:

a limited number of modern family complexes in the area;
• Green and peaceful location near the center;
demand for quality apartments from families, foreigners and long-term tenants;
• modern infrastructure within the project;
• Possibility of purchase in installments;
• the possibility of subsequent rental of the apartment;
• Professional management company;
• Potential cost growth as the complex is built and commissioned.

The estimated long-term rental yield of a qualitatively renovated apartment in Tbilisi can be about 5-7% per annum before tax and taking into account the specific cost of repair, management and occupancy.

Profitability and value growth are not guaranteed and depend on the selected apartment, purchase price, finish quality and market situation at the time of delivery of the object.

GWG Developer

GWG Development is a Georgian development company that implements residential projects in Tbilisi and Batumi.

In the company's portfolio:

GWG Batumi – multifunctional complex in Batumi;
GWG Krtsanisi is a new family residential quarter in Tbilisi.

The company carries out a full cycle of work: from concept development and construction to further maintenance and property management.

How the purchase goes

  1. Determine the purpose of the purchase and budget.
  2. We select the building, floor and layout.
  3. Check the current cost and payment schedule.
  4. Reserve the selected apartment.
  5. We conduct legal verification of the object and the contract.
  6. We sign the contract in person or remotely.
  7. The buyer makes an initial payment.
  8. The balance shall be paid according to an agreed schedule.

CONFERENCE INVEST CAFE

INVEST CAFE - Relocation and Investment Club provides full support for the purchase of real estate in Georgia.

We'll help.

• Find the most liquid apartment;
• compare layouts, floors and views;
• check the developer and project documents;
• Organize an independent legal review of the contract;
• conduct a remote transaction;
• Open an account and organize the transfer of funds;
• register the rights of the buyer;
• Repair and furnishings;
• Prepare the apartment for rent;
• select a management company;
• Calculate the real return taking into account all costs.

Write or call - we will provide the current price list GWG Krtsanisi, available plans, installment schedules and personal investment calculation.

Vita Livshitz
INVEST CAFE - Relocation and Investment Club
WhatsApp:
Email:

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Video Review of residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI

🏡 Откройте для себя ваш будущий дом в GWG Krtsanisi!

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Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$68,400
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
198,186
Apartment
27.8
94,656
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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