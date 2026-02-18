Apart hotel Alliance Centropolis

Alliance Centropolis — A New Level of Investment & Lifestyle

Prime Location

Situated on the first coastline of Batumi, just 50 meters from the sea, offering breathtaking views of the coast and boulevard.

Multifunctional Complex

24 infrastructure components combining business, leisure, shopping, and entertainment in one destination.

Global Brands

Featuring the region’s first 5★ Hyatt Centric and partnership with the World Trade Center.

High Investment Potential

Year-round occupancy, strong visitor flow, and consistent property value growth.

Innovative Architecture

Futuristic parametric design with cutting-edge spaces for living and business.

Premium Lifestyle

Over 10,000 m² of recreational areas, luxury retail, entertainment zones, and international-standard hospitality.