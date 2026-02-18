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Apart hotel Alliance Centropolis

Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
VAT
from
$3,800/m²
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ID: 35053
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Sherif Khimshiashvili Street

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

About the complex

Alliance Centropolis — A New Level of Investment & Lifestyle

Prime Location
Situated on the first coastline of Batumi, just 50 meters from the sea, offering breathtaking views of the coast and boulevard.

Multifunctional Complex
24 infrastructure components combining business, leisure, shopping, and entertainment in one destination.

Global Brands
Featuring the region’s first 5★ Hyatt Centric and partnership with the World Trade Center.

High Investment Potential
Year-round occupancy, strong visitor flow, and consistent property value growth.

Innovative Architecture
Futuristic parametric design with cutting-edge spaces for living and business.

Premium Lifestyle
Over 10,000 m² of recreational areas, luxury retail, entertainment zones, and international-standard hospitality.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Apart hotel Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
VAT
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