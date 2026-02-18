Residential complex Laguna

Laguna complex is a unique project at the junction of nature and the city!

Our new project is located in a unique location on the 1st line of the Black Sea, surrounded by the picturesque nature of the Cape Verde and the Botanical Garden.

Maximum comfort, hotel services and developed infrastructure in the complex

In addition to the smooth lines and shapes of the building, this goal is served by large-scale landscaping and outdoor pools in the interior space of the complex.

The most comfortable access to the sea is provided, and a specially equipped beach will make your holiday comfortable and unforgettable.

A huge selection of infrastructure. Services 24/7. Species terraces width of 1.5 m and full gasification of the complex

The management company is local from the developer. Take full responsibility for the maintenance and rental of your apartment. At the same time, there are no restrictions on use for living and self-delivery.

The average payback period of apartments is 8 years. PV is only 10%.

The income from renting out your apartment will be from 10 to 15% per annum.

On the example of our previous projects, the increase in the price of m.kv from the beginning of construction

before its completion is 100 - 145%.

Infrastructure and services:

5 pools and a private beach.

One panoramic pool on the roof, one closed inside. Three swimming pools in the interior garden.

3 restaurants on the territory with a diverse cuisine.

Two bar lobbies and one on the roof. One summer bar on the beach.

SPA with a variety of health services and fitness center.

Meeting rooms equipped with microphones, screens and everything necessary for business meetings.

Cafe library.

Children's rest area.

Billiard,

mini-cinema,

tennis court.

Event rooms.

3 lounge zones.

Medical room. Pharmacy.

Brand market.

11 passenger elevators and 3 service elevators

There are 24 round-the-clock services available.

There are various options for planning! Write and we will help you make a profit!!