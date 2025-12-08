  1. Realting.com
Otium Development

Georgia,
;
Developer
2023
1 month
English
www.otium.ge
About the developer

OTIUM IS A DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, THAT FOCUSES ON ENABLING SIMPLE AND PEACEFUL LIFE FOR EACH OF ITS RESIDENTS. 
THE OTIUM HOUSES ARE DISTINGUISHED BY ITS MINIMALIST ARCHITECTURE. BASED ON THE VALUES AND PHILOSOPHY OF
THE BRAND, OTIUM IS DEDICATED TO CREATING AN ENVIRONMENT FOR SIMPLIFIED, HASSLE FREE EVERYDAY, MOTIVATING AND HELPING PEOPLE TO LIVE EXACTLY AS THEY NEED, WITHOUT ADDITIONAL EXCESS. 

Services

Otium Beliashvili – a premium-class residential complex located in one of the most attractive investment areas of the city. Modern architecture, complete on-site infrastructure, and high construction standards create a comfortable environment for living and investment. The complex includes commercial spaces, a two-level closed parking area, an isolated recreational zone with walking and cycling paths, and a dedicated children’s area.

Reverance by Otium – a project inspired by the harmony of Batumi’s mountain and sea views. The complex features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational areas, an open-air yoga platform, a gym, spa and sauna, café, co-working space and library, children’s area, and both open and closed parking. An ideal choice for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Otium Poti – a modern residential project located in the new development epicenter of the city. Convenient infrastructure and a strategic location ensure a high investment potential.

Together, these three projects represent Otium Development’s vision — spaces where living, leisure, and comfort merge into one.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 07:10
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
12:00 - 17:00
Sunday
Day off
Natia Chumashvili
Natia Chumashvili
1 property
