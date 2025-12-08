Services

Otium Beliashvili – a premium-class residential complex located in one of the most attractive investment areas of the city. Modern architecture, complete on-site infrastructure, and high construction standards create a comfortable environment for living and investment. The complex includes commercial spaces, a two-level closed parking area, an isolated recreational zone with walking and cycling paths, and a dedicated children’s area.

Reverance by Otium – a project inspired by the harmony of Batumi’s mountain and sea views. The complex features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational areas, an open-air yoga platform, a gym, spa and sauna, café, co-working space and library, children’s area, and both open and closed parking. An ideal choice for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Otium Poti – a modern residential project located in the new development epicenter of the city. Convenient infrastructure and a strategic location ensure a high investment potential.

Together, these three projects represent Otium Development’s vision — spaces where living, leisure, and comfort merge into one.