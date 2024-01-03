France is changing its migration policy. How?

France's National Assembly has approved changes to the country's immigration policy after intense debate. The bill introduces stricter rules for newcomers and expands their powers to deport them.

The bill in question was passed only after the ruling coalition made concessions to conservative and far-right factions demanding tougher immigration laws.

Key changes

So here are the key amendments:

Newly arrived migrants will have to wait longer to receive social benefits, i.e., the waiting period will increase from three to six months.

Unemployed migrants from non-EU countries will also be banned from receiving housing assistance for five years.

The bill makes it easier to deport asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected by French authorities. It also allows minors to be detained for removal in certain circumstances.

At the same time, the legislation relaxes the requirements for residence permits for migrants working in sectors with labor shortages. In addition, the law preserves access to emergency medical care for undocumented immigrants.

Political resonance

The immigration bill has sparked outrage from left-wing parties and migrant rights groups. Critics say it stigmatizes newcomers and violates human rights. More than 1,000 amendments have been proposed to weaken its impact.

“This reform is unworthy of our country,” said Socialist leader Olivier Faure.

The Green Party condemned the bill for “encouraging the criminalization and stigmatization of migrants.”

The far-right welcomed the changes

Representatives of Marine Le Pen's nationalist party, Le Rassemblement National, strongly defended the law. Le Pen called its passage a “great ideological victory” for her anti-immigration program.

The bill's tough measures and expanded deportation powers are in line with the views of Le Pen and other far-right leaders. Their support could boost Le Pen's chances in the 2027 presidential election.