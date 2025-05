The project aims to promote the well-being of residents and local biodiversity through the creation of quality green areas. The complex consists of 22 apartments, which are divided into two buildings. The best materials and advanced technologies are used during construction.

Large format tiles 60x60 cm

Duct reversible air conditioner

Washbasin with mirror and LED wall light in bathrooms and shower rooms

Heated towel rail and shower screen

Built-in wardrobes

Electric roller shutters

Advanced Home Automation Equipment

Secure underground parking

Bicycle storage in the basement

Basements for most apartments

The halls and staircases are designed by an interior designer

Videophone and access control by Vigik

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The residence is located between the city center and the hills, allowing you to explore the city on foot, by bike or by tram.