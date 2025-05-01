Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
23
Tampere
18
Espoo
33
54 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
$123,959
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
$115,999
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$252,468
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
$100,991
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
$47,709
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/8
$203,566
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
$100,077
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
$90,752
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
$396,020
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
$403,721
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
$89,906
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$112,373
1 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
$19,333
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
$118,579
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
$181,362
2 bedroom apartment in Nikkila, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nikkila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
$216,600
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
$111,550
1 bedroom apartment in Empo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Empo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
$165,268
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
$186,508
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
$226,311
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
$38,701
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
$147,841
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
$142,580
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
$557,248
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
$45,376
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
$281,097
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
$137,940
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/8
$192,194
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$189,919
1 bedroom apartment in Rajaportti, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
$101,214
