Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Savo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in North Savo, Finland

Kuopio sub-region
35
Kuopio
32
Siilinjarvi
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
This new apartment building combines modern living, stunning forest landscapes and a great l…
$296,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$192,035
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright and spacious family apartment with spacious rooms and lots of storage space. Glazed s…
$94,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
This new apartment building combines modern living, stunning forest landscapes and a great l…
$299,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
In a well-kept housing company, a cozy and bright end apartment with really spacious rooms. …
$70,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
Top floor end apartment in a central location; only a few hundred meters from the market, bu…
$169,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/7
Have you been looking for a city home with good transport connections, in a quiet area near …
$184,803
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 8
This home in comfortable and respected Puistokatu 11 A, lies comfortably on the top 8th floo…
$1,97M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
1 room apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a good, compact property although for an investor, the apartment has a tenant ready.…
$24,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/7
Welcome to get to know the new development under construction, which offers everything you v…
$238,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$250,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy townhouse with sauna awaits new owner! This beautifully renovated home provides the p…
$140,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright townhouse apartment in Vuorela area! Stylish Epoq kitchen with plenty of storage spac…
$145,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$268,517
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Very clean and spacious apartment on the third floor in Kaijankulmi, high quality. Also suit…
$242,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Next to the wonderful outdoor and sports terrain of Puijonlaakso, a triangle on the second f…
$168,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$187,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
Near the white pond, a huge bright apartment in the middle of the house. Glazed balcony the …
$191,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$263,553
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
Are you looking for a city apartment? In this private plot and centrally located apartment b…
$224,517
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Do you want to live in the heart of the city center with extensive amenities?This fourth-flo…
$235,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
This loveliness must be seen on site; all windows have unobstructed pond views! The housing …
$185,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
This charming apartment is a must see on site! A beautiful tiled oven brings atmosphere and …
$155,695
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/7
Centrally located in the heart of the city, but wonderfully high! High quality spacious doub…
$168,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$239,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/8
Lovely corner apartment on the seventh floor of the elevator property! This apartment has tw…
$62,052
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$231,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a good floor plan in Neulamäki. The apartment has an atm…
$89,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in North Savo

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in North Savo, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go