  2. Finland
  3. Turku
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Turku, Finland

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
6
3 BHK
6
24 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
$123,404
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$243,411
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
Asunto Oy Turun Linnanfälti Lantern Bearer is a modern and well-maintained company that has …
$213,975
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$286,432
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Fine apartment in a popular and quiet residential area of Palta. The kitchen and bathroom of…
$112,082
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$59,137
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$176,272
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$136,469
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
In a child-friendly and quiet location, the main barrel of an elegant 105m² terraced house. …
$168,689
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming wooden house share, in a house built in 1922, where the middle floor of the apartme…
$293,225
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,641
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,194
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$334,349
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/3
We now offer a family apartment in the sought-after area of Uittamo!The spacious and clear-b…
$157,368
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish home from Skansen in Turku! A modern house completed in 2021, close to versatile ser…
$147,179
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/6
Really cozy renovated two-bedroom apartment near the sea in Majakkaranta. Located on the fou…
$201,522
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Restored from the prison's travel cells, a high standard and quiet apartment with a balcony …
$230,957
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$250,941
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/8
The newly designed new apartment, completed in 2023, is an excellent option even as a first …
$185,672
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,859
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/7
A spacious glazed balcony and a further fenced open terrace crown a quality double apartment…
$349,832
