Apartments for sale in Kouvola sub-region, Finland

Kouvola
24
24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,238
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/6
Bright triangle of 75m² in the fourth floor apartment building in Kuusankoski. Spacious room…
$44,010
1 room apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,659
1 room apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright 25m² studio apartment in Kaunisnuru, Kouvola. Kaunisnurmi is within walking distance …
$31,597
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$54,588
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,373
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$27,261
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you dreaming of an affordable and affordable housing townhouse in a quiet location? Here…
$21,441
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,077
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Immediately free in 1983, a terraced house in a prestigious residential area. The spacious l…
$72,222
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,291
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,895
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 698 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$380,976
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,929
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright and spacious 85.5m² triangle in a quiet area of Sarkola, from where you can reach the…
$142,187
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$84,156
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent location, close to the center of Kouvola, 81m² second floor apartment. Clear spaci…
$65,451
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
This home is located on two floors, bedroom and sauna facilities downstairs, as well as a wa…
$84,635
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
The 86m² three-bedroom home on Kasarminmäki, in the posh old milieu of the barracks area, is…
$108,333
2 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,260
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
Quickly released fourth floor 58.5m² apartment building in Ravikkylä, near Ratamo. Ratamo is…
$55,295
